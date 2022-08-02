Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr., who missed all of last season with a torn ACL, will miss the rest of training camp and the preseason after having thumb surgery Tuesday.

Smith suffered the injury Monday during the team's first padded practice. The team hopes to have him back in time for the regular season opener against the Packers.

"We decided the best move moving forward was to go ahead and fix that thing," coach Kevin O'Connell said after the team's walk-through Tuesday. "So we went ahead and did that. He had surgery today.

"Obviously, with that being the decision, we still feel very strongly about our process to get him back and hopefully have him, barring any setbacks, available for that opener."

Other tight ends on the roster are former Ram Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson, rookie Nick Muse, second-year player Zach Davidson and Shaun Beyer, who spent time with the Broncos but didn't play last season.

Mundt and Ellefson are the only healthy tight ends on the roster with NFL regular-season experience. Mundt has played 47 games with three starts. Ellefson has 12 games with four starts.

Meanwhile, running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu suffered what O'Connell called a "soft-tissue, lower-leg injury."

"He should be day-to-day," O'Connell said. "Just being smart with it."