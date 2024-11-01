The Latest

How you can help

The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 1, 2024 at 9:26PM
Prepare+Prosper requires a tax season assistant volunteer. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File) (Jon Elswick/The Associated Press)

TAX SEASON ASSISTANT

Prepare+Prosper works with individuals and families to build financial futures. Help prepare taxes, provide customer support or financial services. P+P will provide the training required for the role. www.prepareandprosper.org/

RECEPTIONIST

Walk-In Counseling Center in Minneapolis provides high-quality counseling to people with urgent needs. Must have good interpersonal skills. Some background in psychology or the social sciences is helpful. Commit to a regular evening or afternoon shift for at least six months. walkin.org/

INTERIOR PAINTING

Wingspan Life Resources serves adults with developmental disabilities. Help needed with some painting at the group home in Woodbury. Painting supplies provided. Great group opportunity. www.wingspanlife.org/

OPEN ARMS

Open Arms of Minnesota prepares and delivers meals to people suffering from life-threatening illnesses. Flexible scheduling. openarmsmn.org

COMMUNITY ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The mission of Community Action is to reduce poverty and its impacts on people in Ramsey and Washington counties through a variety of programs including energy assistance, energy conservation, Head Start, Early Head Start, civic and community engagement programs. Many ways to assist. caprw.org/

DRIVERS

Assist Neighborhood Network for Seniors with medical appointments, delivery of groceries or running errands for a senior who is living independently, but not able to drive. Four hours a month can help an older neighbor continue living in the homes they love. Flexible scheduling. www.neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org/

CAREER EXPOSURE ASSISTANT

Achieve Twin Cities helps inspire and equip young people for careers, college and life. Help needed with a wide range of professional backgrounds to share their expertise with high school students at various career events. www.achievetwincities.org/

ASSISTANT

StartAnew works with women and girls of color who have been impacted by the justice system. Seeking to reunite families, eliminate recidivism and allow women to become role models in their communities. Numerous opportunities available. startanewmn.org/

DRIVERS

Help Community Emergency Service with Meals on Wheels routes in south and north Minneapolis. Pick up meals at 10:30 a.m. Deliver to five to eight seniors. Finish shift at noon. www.cesmn.org/

GALA COMMITTEE

Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities plan, promote and present the For the Kids Gala in April 2025. Fundraising, marketing, auction, volunteer relations, production and associated event skills are a plus. Meetings occur once a month October-December, and once every two to three weeks from January-March. www.boysandgirls.org/

STORE ASSISTANT

Help the Flying Pig Thrift Store in St. Paul to assist guests, organize and price donations. Create and arrange displays, and perform other duties as assigned. Tuesday-Saturday. Training provided. theflyingpigthrift.org/

CARD MAKERS

Gifts for Seniors serves isolated elders in the community. Help create handmade cards. Cards accepted and needed throughout the year. Great opportunity for groups or families. www.giftsforseniors.org/

BLOOD DONOR

Blood donors needed at Memorial Blood Center’s donor centers. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000. Minimum age is 16. www.mbc.org/

BOARD MEMBER

Art, Heart and Hoofbeats works to rescue abandoned, neglected and mistreated horses. This mission is performed by synchronizing with human artistic expression. Approximately two hours per week. Monthly evening board meetings. www.artheartandhoofbeats.com

Find more

Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from The Latest

See More
Vikings

Vikings' Cashman out again; plan at left tackle still under wraps

card image

Vikings starting linebacker Blake Cashman will miss his third game in a row with a turf toe injury while coach Kevin O’Connell would not say whether new left tackle Cam Robinson will start Sunday night vs. the Colts.

High Schools

Girls Soccer: Mahtomedi blanks Holy Angels to take 2A championship

card image
Colleges

St. Thomas leans on Blue's experience entering Year 3 in Division I

card image