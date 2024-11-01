How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
Prepare+Prosper works with individuals and families to build financial futures. Help prepare taxes, provide customer support or financial services. P+P will provide the training required for the role. www.prepareandprosper.org/
RECEPTIONIST
Walk-In Counseling Center in Minneapolis provides high-quality counseling to people with urgent needs. Must have good interpersonal skills. Some background in psychology or the social sciences is helpful. Commit to a regular evening or afternoon shift for at least six months. walkin.org/
INTERIOR PAINTING
Wingspan Life Resources serves adults with developmental disabilities. Help needed with some painting at the group home in Woodbury. Painting supplies provided. Great group opportunity. www.wingspanlife.org/
OPEN ARMS
Open Arms of Minnesota prepares and delivers meals to people suffering from life-threatening illnesses. Flexible scheduling. openarmsmn.org
COMMUNITY ACTION PARTNERSHIP
The mission of Community Action is to reduce poverty and its impacts on people in Ramsey and Washington counties through a variety of programs including energy assistance, energy conservation, Head Start, Early Head Start, civic and community engagement programs. Many ways to assist. caprw.org/
DRIVERS
Assist Neighborhood Network for Seniors with medical appointments, delivery of groceries or running errands for a senior who is living independently, but not able to drive. Four hours a month can help an older neighbor continue living in the homes they love. Flexible scheduling. www.neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org/
CAREER EXPOSURE ASSISTANT
Achieve Twin Cities helps inspire and equip young people for careers, college and life. Help needed with a wide range of professional backgrounds to share their expertise with high school students at various career events. www.achievetwincities.org/
ASSISTANT
StartAnew works with women and girls of color who have been impacted by the justice system. Seeking to reunite families, eliminate recidivism and allow women to become role models in their communities. Numerous opportunities available. startanewmn.org/
DRIVERS
Help Community Emergency Service with Meals on Wheels routes in south and north Minneapolis. Pick up meals at 10:30 a.m. Deliver to five to eight seniors. Finish shift at noon. www.cesmn.org/
GALA COMMITTEE
Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities plan, promote and present the For the Kids Gala in April 2025. Fundraising, marketing, auction, volunteer relations, production and associated event skills are a plus. Meetings occur once a month October-December, and once every two to three weeks from January-March. www.boysandgirls.org/
STORE ASSISTANT
Help the Flying Pig Thrift Store in St. Paul to assist guests, organize and price donations. Create and arrange displays, and perform other duties as assigned. Tuesday-Saturday. Training provided. theflyingpigthrift.org/
CARD MAKERS
Gifts for Seniors serves isolated elders in the community. Help create handmade cards. Cards accepted and needed throughout the year. Great opportunity for groups or families. www.giftsforseniors.org/
BLOOD DONOR
Blood donors needed at Memorial Blood Center’s donor centers. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000. Minimum age is 16. www.mbc.org/
BOARD MEMBER
Art, Heart and Hoofbeats works to rescue abandoned, neglected and mistreated horses. This mission is performed by synchronizing with human artistic expression. Approximately two hours per week. Monthly evening board meetings. www.artheartandhoofbeats.com
