How the Star Tribune’s story about an unsolved 61-year-old Twin Cities abduction and murder came to be

Using a variety of sources and Minnesota Data Practices Act requests, we obtained more than 3,000 pages of investigative documents not previously made public from the closed archives of the Minneapolis Police Department, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Those files contained transcripts of interviews with witnesses, memorandums and notes made by investigators and supervising agents, including several hypotheses about aspects of the case, along with raw polygraph tests. The amount of material reflected the thousands of hours that authorities devoted to the case from 1963 to 1974.