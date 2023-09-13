As food prices shot up, many households made changes to cope.
The Star Tribune would like to learn your tips for where and how to grocery shop and how to shop to make meals on a budget. Share your tips by filling out the form below. The more detail, the better!
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers in a battle for a bigger share of industry profits
About 13,000 U.S. auto workers stopped making vehicles and went on strike Friday after their leaders couldn't bridge a giant gap between union demands in contract talks and what Detroit's three automakers are willing to pay.
Business
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says 'record profits' should be shared
President Joe Biden on Friday dispatched two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers, expressing sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their ''record profits.''
Business
What's behind the surge in migrant arrivals to Italy?
Thousands of migrants and refugees have landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa this week after crossing the Mediterranean Sea on small unseaworthy boats from Tunisia, overwhelming local authorities and aid organizations.
Business
IMF warns Lebanon that the country is still facing enormous challenges, years after a meltdown began
Four years after Lebanon's historic meltdown began, the small nation is still facing ''enormous economic challenges,'' with a collapsed banking sector, eroding public services, deteriorating infrastructure and worsening poverty, the International Monetary Fund warned Friday.
Business
Railyard explosion in Nebraska isn't expected to create any lingering problems, authorities say
Nebraska authorities said they don't expect any lingering problems related to Thursday's explosion of a railroad shipping container carrying an acid used to make explosives because the chemical largely burned off and any residue was contained at the scene.