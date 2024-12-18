Holidazzle is back on Nicollet Mall for the first time in more than a decade

Holidazzle is back after a one-year hiatus, and the free celebration returns to Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis for the first time in more than a decade.
Events begin on Wednesday and run through Sunday between 6th and 11th streets.
The Minnesota Chorale, the Vikings’ Skol Line drum line and a performance by Nur-D at the U.S. Bank Stage at 9th Street and Nicollet Mall will kick off five days of holiday- and winter-themed activities taking place indoors and outdoors between 6th and 11th streets.
There won’t be a parade as in yesteryears, but twinkling lights and walk-through displays will bring color to the festival featuring live entertainment, a holiday market, Santa visits and, of course, food. New attractions include indoor roller skating and miniature golf and Saturday’s “Peppermint Pub Crawl,” in which a dozen local establishments will serve up festive cocktails. There is a charge for the beverage sampler, but everything else is free.
Parking ramps near the fun are offering discounted rates and Metro Transit is offering free rides to anybody who downloads a free pass from the Holidazzle website.
Holidazzle debuted in 1992 as a way to bring people downtown during December and keep them flocking to the newly opened Mall of America. And it worked. Thousands lined Nicollet Mall for almost nightly parades featuring music, bright lights and floats carrying comic-book characters.
The annual spectacle ran its course and in 2014 the Downtown Council changed Holidazzle’s format and moved it to Loring Park. For a decade, the event turned into more of a holiday market and place for artists to show and sell their wares. The park events also included family activities, beer and fireworks.
Last year, there was nothing. The Downtown Council didn’t have enough money to carry on the 30-year tradition. But this year, Holidazzle is back.
Festivities will run from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; noon-9 p.m. Saturday, and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.
