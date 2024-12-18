Holidazzle is back on Nicollet Mall for the first time in more than a decade

There won’t be a parade as in yesteryears, but twinkling lights and walk-through displays will bring color to the festival featuring live entertainment, a holiday market, Santa visits and, of course, food. New attractions include indoor roller skating and miniature golf and Saturday’s “Peppermint Pub Crawl,” in which a dozen local establishments will serve up festive cocktails. There is a charge for the beverage sampler, but everything else is free.