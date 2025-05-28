Supreme Court vacates rulings against Minneapolis police officer accused of blinding man during protests

Almost five years to the day after Ethan Marks was shot in the face and blinded by a projectile fired by a Minneapolis police officer during the civil unrest that followed the killing of George Floyd, the U.S. Supreme Court dealt him a legal setback.
Attorneys with the city of Minneapolis have been trying and failing to get Marks’ federal lawsuit against officer Benjamin Bauer dismissed for years. Their motion to dismiss was denied in U.S. District Court in 2022. That decision was affirmed by the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals last year.
Bauer then filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to review those decisions.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court vacated those lower court rulings and sent the case back to the Court of Appeals. In doing so, it directed the court to look at the lawsuit anew in light of a recent unanimous decision by the Supreme Court clarifying how excessive force cases should be considered.
Legal representatives for Bauer cast the decision as a victory for law enforcement.
The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA), which filed a brief in Bauer’s defense to the Supreme Court, said in a Tuesday release that the decision was “a tremendous win for Officer Bauer.”
However, Marks’ attorney said the case is far from settled.
“The MPPOA is claiming victory, I understand,” said Robert Bennett, a partner at Robins Kaplan, who has been working on behalf of Marks for five years. “It’s sort of like what Mark Twain said, reports of our death have been greatly exaggerated.”