Supreme Court vacates rulings against Minneapolis police officer accused of blinding man during protests

All of the sides are intimately familiar with each other. In 2022, after a U.S. District Court judgment against the city, Minneapolis paid another man, Soren Stevenson, $2.4 million after he was shot by a projectile fired by police and lost an eye during a protest after Floyd’s murder. Stevenson alleged in his lawsuit that Bauer, the same officer as in Marks’ case, fired the projectile. In addition to the money paid to Stevenson, the city also paid $1.5 million in legal fees to the law office of Robins Kaplan, which represented Stevenson. The city has denied there was any truth to Stevenson’s claim and admitted no liability.