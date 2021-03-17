Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
The Star Tribune's David La Vaque handicaps the boys' and girls' tournaments as teams navigate through COVID concerns and colleague Jim Paulsen discloses a "pied piper'' of sorts who he thinks could help a new Gophers coach win over top local players.
Follow us on Twitter @JimPaulsen and @David_LaVaque
Miss a Talking Preps episode? The podcast archive is below:
