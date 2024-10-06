The Latest

7-year-old skateboarder struck in hit-and-run in Minneapolis

Police noted boy suffered from “apparent life-threatening injuries” when they arrived at the scene Saturday night.

By Chloe Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 6, 2024 at 6:34PM
The condition of a boy, who was struck Saturday, was still unclear on Sunday afternoon. (Star Tribune file)

A 7-year-old boy was left with life-threatening injuries after a driver reportedly hit him and then fled the scene in north Minneapolis on Saturday night.

The boy was skateboarding near 33rd and Russell avenues N. near Cleveland Park when he was hit by a vehicle shortly before 8 p.m., police said.

Police responding to reports of a hit-and-run rendered medical aid until the boy could be takento Hennepin County Medical Center. No further information about his condition was available Sunday afternoon.

Police are still trying to determine what happened at the scene, according to a statement sent to the media. A vehicle description was not included in the statement. No arrests have been made.

about the writer

Chloe Johnson

Environmental Reporter

Chloe Johnson covers climate change and environmental health issues for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from The Latest

See More
Vikings

Three keys to the Vikings’ 23-17 win over the Jets

card image

Vikings kicker Will Reichard and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel provided scoring spark as the offense sputtered Sunday in London.

Vikings

Scoggins: Vikings are undefeated but still waiting to play their 'best ball'

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image
Gophers

Analysis: A Saturday night to remember for Gophers football trio

Staff headshot
Randy Johnson
card image