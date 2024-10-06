A 7-year-old boy was left with life-threatening injuries after a driver reportedly hit him and then fled the scene in north Minneapolis on Saturday night.
7-year-old skateboarder struck in hit-and-run in Minneapolis
Police noted boy suffered from “apparent life-threatening injuries” when they arrived at the scene Saturday night.
The boy was skateboarding near 33rd and Russell avenues N. near Cleveland Park when he was hit by a vehicle shortly before 8 p.m., police said.
Police responding to reports of a hit-and-run rendered medical aid until the boy could be takento Hennepin County Medical Center. No further information about his condition was available Sunday afternoon.
Police are still trying to determine what happened at the scene, according to a statement sent to the media. A vehicle description was not included in the statement. No arrests have been made.
