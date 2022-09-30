Sunday's game against the Saints will be the Vikings' third regular-season game in London, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be their third different stadium.

The Vikings also played the first NFL game outside of the U.S. — a preseason game in London in 1983. They've also played preseason games in Sweden, Germany and Japan.

The Vikings are 2-0 in regular-season games and 4-0 in preseason games outside of the U.S.

Regular season games

Preseason games