People by the thousands returned to the Minneapolis streets Saturday under a cloudless sky, where many days of sometimes violent and destructive unrest scarred the city and neighboring St. Paul in the wake of George Floyd’s death after being detained by police.

Authorities hoped the protest marches and cleanup brigades would wrap up well before an 8 p.m. curfew meant to bring calm for the first time in many days to major areas of Minneapolis and St. Paul. State transportation officials announced late Saturday afternoon that interstates in the two cities will close at 7 p.m., ahead of the time when state officials want people to be home.

Another sign of the impending curfew was the positioning of National Guard personnel and vehicles at the Minneapolis Convention Center on the southern edge of downtown.

Many of the people out in the afternoon not only carried signs and chanted slogans championing justice for Floyd, who was 46 when he died Monday, but took up brooms and other tools as cleanup crews swept up debris from businesses burned and looted by the dozens along Lake Street, Nicollet Avenue, Minnehaha Avenue and other major thoroughfares.

At E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue, where Floyd was pinned under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer who now stands charged in his death, music blared over loudspeakers as food smoked on grills and flowers ringed messages of hope and determination chalked on the pavement: “Together we rise” and “We already miss you George and we won’t forget” next to a giant 1960s-era peace sign. Visitors snapped photos or sat in silence at the memorial’s edge.

Along one wall of the Cup Foods store is a mural with “George” and “Floyd” in giant yellow letters spreading like wings from his visage.

While the sense of community seemed to dominate where disorder and confrontation had ruled the past few nights, state officials and law enforcement are hopeful that a curfew to start at 8 p.m. in Minneapolis and St. Paul will leave exposed the people in the streets who were bent on destruction.

In Minneapolis, roughly 1,000 protesters voicing a demand for police reform gathered Saturday afternoon outside the home of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, who brought third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges against now-fired police officer Derek Chauvin.

They scribbled “Black Lives Matter” in chalk on his front steps. Speakers who said they were victims of police violence gave short speeches at a nearby intersection.

On the streets near the Minneapolis Police Department’s burned and abandoned Fifth Precinct station, officers said over dispatch audio that the crowd has swelled to 6,000 by late afternoon and were “law-abiding.”

Standing outside the Midtown Exchange building near Lake Street and Chicago Avenue, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., announced a resolution calling for the end of “militarized policing practices.” Omar, who represents the district in which Floyd was killed, said she is working to establish an independent federal agency responsible for investigating all officer-involved shootings and other serious deaths and injuries involving police.

Heading into a second night of curfew, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter issued a plea to business owners to help spread the word and encourage people to stay home and let police, the State Patrol and the National Guard doe their job and keep the peace.

“I can assure you that I don’t take lightly the notion of asking for National Guard support; I don’t take lightly the notion of issuing a citywide a curfew,” the mayor said in a conference call with the St. Paul Chamber of Commerce. “It’s time for people to stay home.”

Carter dismissed the notion that the violence in Minneapolis on Friday was a sign that local curfews had failed.

“There’s not any reasonable read that would say that folks who packed a bag and came to Minnesota for the purpose of starting mayhem and being destructive are going to look at a mayoral executive order on a curfew and go, ‘Ah, confound it, now we can’t pour Molotov cocktails,’ ” he said. “The purpose of the executive order is to ask everybody else.”

