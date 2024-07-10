MSP Airport police have stopped all traffic on the highway entrances to the airport's main terminal one as officers respond to a report of a "suspicious item" at the airport.

Jeff Lea, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, said the airport road entrances along Hwy. 5 have halted traffic since a little after 5:30 p.m.

Officers were responding to the suspicious item found in the north end of the main terminal, Lea said.

"At this point, all I can say is that airport police responded to a security situation at the north end of terminal one, so traffic has been stopped as a precaution," he said.

He advised that people avoid the area until the situation is cleared and was unsure how long it would be before the airport roads reopen.