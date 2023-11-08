Wayzata got its quest for a fourth consecutive state championship off on the right foot Wednesday, defeating Edina in three sets, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16, in a Class 4A quarterfinal at Xcel Energy Center.

It was the Trojans' third victory over their Lake Conference rival this season.

Wayzata (32-0) will continue the state tournament Thursday with a 9 a.m. semifinal.