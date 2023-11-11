Chase Pemberton and D'Mario Davenport ran for two touchdowns each to lead Andover past Armstrong 37-20 on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A football state tournament at Osseo High School.

Pemberton and Davenport scored their first touchdowns to give the Huskies (10-1) a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Davenport extended the lead to 21-0 midway through the second quarter.

Pemberton and Hudson Maynard ran for touchdowns in the third quarter to give the Huskies a 37-6 lead after three quarters.

Dawson Franke ran for a touchdown in the second quarter and threw for two more in the fourth for the Falcons (8-3). Gideon Breker and Fritz Freeman caught touchdown passes from Franke.

Alexandria 38, Rogers 14: The Cardinals (11-0) scored 28 unanswered points to pull away from the Royals (9-2) in a Class 5A quarterfinal at Maple Grove High School.

The Cardinals scored five touchdowns, all in the second half. Chase Thompson threw two touchdown passes to Bralyn Steffensmeier and one to Evan Kludt, Talan Witt threw a scoring pass to Andrew Flaten and Kludt returned an interception 90 yards.

Video (01:20): State quarterfinal football highlights

The Royals erased a pair of three-point deficits with touchdowns on drives that included fake punts that led to first downs. The first came in the second quarter and produced Rogers' first first down of the game. They capped the drive with a short touchdown run by Kalvin Eull. They took a 14-10 lead early in the third quarter on a 60-yard run by Ryder Vylasek on a fake punt.

Class 3A

Annandale 14, Esko 7: Connor Lampi scored early in the fourth quarter to give the Cardinals (11-0) the victory over Esko (10-1) at Brainerd High School. Brandon Valdez ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter for the Cardinals. Esko scored first with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Jacion Owens to Sam Haugen.