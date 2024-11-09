Albany 28, Fergus Falls 27: The Huskies knocked down a fake field goal attempt on an extra point with 23 seconds left to seal the victory at Alexandria High School. Bennett Hylla returned a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter that gave the Huskies a 28-21 lead. Hylla also caught one of Boone Roemeling’s touchdown passes. Elliott Burnett caught a touchdown pass and Zach Birr ran in a touchdown for the Huskies (11-0). Aikhem Bethel and Caleb Fronning ran for two touchdowns each for the Otters (10-1).