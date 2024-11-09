Peyton Podany heaved a pass on fourth down to Afy Ibekwe in the end zone with 3 minutes, 27 seconds left to give Anoka a 14-10 victory over Lakeville North on Friday in the Class 6A football quarterfinals at Farmington High School.
Anoka surges past Lakeville North on fourth-quarter touchdown pass in Class 6A football playoffs
Peyton Podany hit Afy Ibekwe for the winning points inside the final four minutes, after Anoka’s defense kept the game close.
Podany was nearly perfect in the second half but made two mistakes on passes that ended up in the arms of Lakeville North defensive back Tony Johnson. They were Podanuy’s only incomplete passes of the second half.
The Tornadoes (8-3) picked up Podany by holding the Panthers to a field goal and a three-and-out following the interceptions. The Panthers managed just 147 yards of offense in the game, including 57 yards in the second half. Luke DeChene sealed the victory for the Tornadoes with an interception of Panthers quarterback Riley Grossman with 1:14 left.
Grossman threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Blake Krause with 7:02 left in the first quarter to get the Panthers (9-2) on the board first. Sam Ripplinger led the Panthers offense with 60 rushing yards. The Panthers defense finished with one sack and four interceptions that kept Lakeville North in the game.
Class 3A
Albany 28, Fergus Falls 27: The Huskies knocked down a fake field goal attempt on an extra point with 23 seconds left to seal the victory at Alexandria High School. Bennett Hylla returned a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter that gave the Huskies a 28-21 lead. Hylla also caught one of Boone Roemeling’s touchdown passes. Elliott Burnett caught a touchdown pass and Zach Birr ran in a touchdown for the Huskies (11-0). Aikhem Bethel and Caleb Fronning ran for two touchdowns each for the Otters (10-1).
Class 2A
Kimball 38, Moose Lake/Willow River 0: Ronald Arnold ran for three touchdowns to lead the Cubs past the Rebels (9-3) at Brainerd High School. Brandon Henkemeyer threw a touchdown pass to Bryant Knaus and ran for another and Mason Danelke ran for a touchdown for the Cubs (11-0).
Jackson County Central 34, Norwood-Young America 7: Grant Freking threw for two touchdowns to lead the Huskies past the Raiders at Orono High School. Ben Gallagher and Carson Pohlman caught a touchdown pass each, Roman Voss and Tavion Diggs ran for a touchdown each and Ben Dahlin had a pick-six for the Huskies (11-0). Jack Strickfaden threw a touchdown pass to Bradyn Daugs for the Raiders (11-1).
Class 1A
Mahnomen/Waubun 14, Deer River 6: Blake McMullen scored on a 1-yard run with 9:44 left to give the Thunderbirds the victory at Becker High School. Easton Bevins ran for a touchdown in the first quarter for the Thunderbirds (11-0). Caiden Schjenken ran for a touchdown for the Warriors (9-2).
Minneota 41, Lester Prairie 0: Destin Fier ran for two touchdowns to lead the Vikings past the Bulldogs (7-4) at Jordan High School. Ryan Meagher ran for two touchdowns, Brody Larson threw a touchdown pass to Brock Fier and Chase Johnson returned an interception for a touchdown for the Vikings (11-0).
Nine-Player
LeRoy-Ostrander 50, Renville County West 0: Camden Hungerholt had a hand in all seven touchdowns to lead the Cardinals (12-0) past the Jaguars (8-4). He threw two touchdown passes to Ryder Stern and one to Carter Sweeney and ran for four touchdowns.
