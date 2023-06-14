Carter Van Holland of Chanhassen (left) and Tanner Bachelor of Shakopee are first-team All-Metro selections.

All-Metro boys

First team

Linus Toward

Shakopee • attackman • senior

Tied for third in the state with 57 goals heading into this week's state tournament, the Sabers' first trip.

Carter Van Holland

Chanhassen • attackman • senior

Led the Storm in assists (34) and points (82) and placed second with 48 goals. Surpassed 200 career points this season.

Austin Winship

Lakeville North • attackman • senior

Third on his team in goals (39) and assists (27) for the state's seventh-highest-scoring team.

Mario Bailey

White Bear Lake • midfielder • senior

Great agility, quickness and speed created shooting lanes for both his right and left hands. Led the Bears in goals (38) and points (63). Committed to Rockhurst University.

Gus Bell

Benilde-St. Margaret's • midfielder • junior

Paced the two-time defending state tournament champion and undefeated Red Knights with 51 goals heading into this week's state tournament.

Ben Mickett

Prior Lake• midfielder • senior

Scored 40 goals for the Lakers, the No. 4 seed in the state tournament this week. The latest in a proud tradition of standout Lakers midfielders.

Tanner Bachelor

Shakopee • defender • junior

Led a defense that held all three Section 2 opponents below their season goal-scoring average.

Will Conner

Benilde-St. Margaret's • defender • junior

If defense wins championships (and it does) then the Red Knights are in good shape. Conner leads a defense permitting a state-low 3.9 goals per game.

Griffin Valli

Buffalo • defender • senior

A superb athlete who employs intelligence by using his feet to defend a ball carrier before pouncing to take away possession. Committed to Cleveland State.

Quinn Power

Lakeville North • faceoff specialist • junior

The Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year is a beast at the X. The Panthers can score in bunches when Power repeatedly controls the draw.

Caio Stephens

Benilde-St. Margaret's • long-stick midfielder • senior

Two-time first-team selection is key to the Red Knights' current 47-game winning streak.

Grant Penttinen

Chanhassen • goalie • senior

Won 14 of the Storm's 16 victories and surpassed 500 career saves to establish a program record.

Second team

Attackmen: Daxton Bush, junior, Chanhassen; Matthew Hudson, senior, St. Thomas Academy; Lance Kology, senior, Buffalo; Blake Piscitiello, sophomore, Lakeville North

Midfielders: Cooper Anderson, sophomore, Edina; Brol Scherman, junior, Centennial; Joey Stolpestad, senior, TrIMAC

Defenders: Owen Baker, junior, Bloomington Jefferson; Jack Bourget, junior, Benilde-St. Margaret's; Henry Pinamonti, senior, Chanhassen

Long-stick midfielder: Cade Reding, senior, Chanhassen

Faceoff specialist: Owen Tacheny, senior, Mahtomedi

Goalie: Xavier Wells, senior, Robbinsdale Armstrong

How the teams were picked

The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Players of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.