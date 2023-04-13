Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Nasir Whitlock, who averaged 26.7 points per game in propelling DeLaSalle to a runner-up finish in the Class 3A boys basketball state tournament, received the MBCA McDonald Award on Thursday.

The McDonald Award, first presented after the 2017-18 season, is the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association's award to the top senior boys player in the state. It is named in honor of Bob McDonald, Minnesota's all-time leader in coaching victories with 1,012 at Chisholm, Barnum and McGregor.

Whitlock, a 6-1 point guard who has signed with Lehigh University of the Patriot League, also was the Star Tribune's Metro Player of the Year and was declared Mr. Basketball by the Mr. Basketball of Minnesota Committee.

Whitlock averaged six assists and 2.5 steals per game in his senior year and made 52% of his field-goal attempts and 41% of his three-point shots. Whitlock scored 52 points in a 91-78 victory over Hopkins and finished his career with 1,831 points.

DeLaSalle was the Class 3A runner-up to Totino-Grace for the second year in a row.