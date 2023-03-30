DeLaSalle senior guard Nasir Whitlock isn't about awards, though he has plenty. He also can't be defined by the one thing missing from his high school career, a state championship.

The continued absence of that state title didn't stop him from winning another award Thursday, when Whitlock was named Mr. Basketball in an event at DeLaSalle High School. The other finalists for the award that goes to the state's outstanding senior boys basketball player were Boden Kapke of Holy Family, Ben Kopetzki of Andover, Hayden Tibbits of Wayzata and Nolan Winter of Lakeville North.

"Nasir wanted a state championship, not for himself but for the team," DeLaSalle coach Todd Anderson said. "He would trade all his accolades and awards for that win."

The Islanders were the Class 3A state tournament runner-up to Totino-Grace for the second consecutive year with Whitlock, also the Star Tribune's Metro Player of the Year, running the point. DeLaSalle has an 87-25 record since his freshman season.

Totino-Grace had multiple defenders chase Whitlock during its 50-46 victory in the championship game. He finished with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists.

"Nas is a special talent," Totino-Grace coach Nick Carroll said. "He's a really cerebral talent."

Anderson was initially concerned about Whitlock's size as a freshman. Whitlock still isn't tall for a basketball player; he was listed at 6-1 for the 2022-23 season.

"He offset his size with a big heart, toughness and competitiveness," Anderson said.

Whitlock, committed to Lehigh for college, averaged 26.7 points, six assists and 2.5 steals per game in his final season. He shot 52 percent from the floor, 41 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the free throw line. Whitlock finished his career with 1,831 points, including a career-best 52 in a 91-78 victory over Hopkins in late January.

"He is a three-level scorer and underrated facilitator," Anderson said. "As a senior he managed the game. That's what elite point guards do."

In a 71-66 triumph over Stewartville in the state tournament quarterfinals, Whitlock turned in a double-double, 18 points and 10 assists. In the semifinal, a 67-61 victory over Orono, he had 27 points, five assists and five steals.

"No moment was ever too big for Nasir," Anderson said. "He rose up to every challenge."