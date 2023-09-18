Kalvin Eull of Rogers has scored nine touchdowns in three games, rushing for 708 yards.

KALVIN EULL

Rogers • football

Eull is the new kid on the block. His teammates aren't afraid to let him know it.

The junior running back has accumulated 708 yards on the ground and scored nine touchdowns for the Class 5A, No. 3 Royals (3-0).

The veteran linemen he runs behind do not take it easy on him.

"It's all in fun, but it makes me want to improve and keep getting better," he said.

Eull, 5-11 and 195 pounds, runs behind a mix of six seniors, a junior and a sophomore.

"Our line is super good," Eull said. "They have a lot to do with my success."

He also benefitted by learning from Anthony Powell, who became the Royals' record holder in nearly every rushing category over the past two years.

"I looked up to Powell a lot," Eull said. "He ran aggressively."

Rogers coach Marc Franz has seen a notable difference this season in Eull, who is averaging over 10 yards per carry.

"He always showed flashes in the past, but I didn't know he could be an every-down back," Franz said. "He has a nice burst of speed when there is an open hole or seam. He has made the most of his opportunity."

ANNABELLE WENTZEL

Minnetonka • swimming

Wentzel is one of the reasons the Skippers are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A by the coaches association. A junior, she owns the state's fastest time in the 100-yard butterfly at 56.78 seconds and third-fastest time in the 100 backstroke at 57.78. "She works very hard every day and does the extra things to be better," Skippers coach John Bradley said.

COLIN VILME

Stillwater • soccer

The three-year starter for the Ponies has taken his game to another level in his senior season. Vilme scored nine goals in a four-game stretch for Class 3A, No. 5 Stillwater (7-0-2). "Colin has emerged as the team's primary playmaker in midfield," Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. "He is a talented dribbler and has an eye for the goal."

AVERY PETTY

Hopkins • soccer

Petty, committed to the Gophers for college, scored a goal in seven consecutive games for Hopkins (7-1), which has climbed into the top 10 in Class 3A. "Avery lifts every single player around her up and does so with grace, focus, positivity and encouragement," Royals coach Sara Rosenblum said. "An outstanding young woman with immense technical and tactical skills."

MAXWELL WOODS

Chanhassen • football

Woods put on a show in a 63-41 victory over Rochester Century. He scored seven touchdowns, including two on his first three touches: an 87-yard kickoff return and a 46-yard run. Woods has seven touchdowns longer than 40 yards this season. He is averaging over 16 yards per rushing attempt and 25 yards on each reception.

IVY SOLT

Prior Lake • swimming

Solt, a junior, took first place in every individual event she swam for the Lakers the past week, recording personal-best times in each. A two-time state meet entrant, she solidified Prior Lake's 96-88 victory over South Suburban Conference rival Shakopee, winning the 100 and 200 freestyle. She finished the 100 in 53.70 seconds and the 200 in a state-best 1:53.33.

MARIUS KEITA

Blaine • soccer

The junior forward has 10 goals and two assists in the past four games. Keita scored five goals in a 9-1 victory over Elk River, all three goals in a 3-1 triumph over Rogers and both goals in a 2-2 draw with Osseo. He scored the equalizing goal against the Orioles with 44 seconds remaining. Keita had six goals his sophomore season.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.