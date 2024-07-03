Taste of Minnesota returns to downtown Minneapolis' Nicollet Mall this weekend, featuring 30 bands, dozens of food vendors and a family-friendly zip line down Washington Avenue S.

The free event runs 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The expanded space will be organized into five different neighborhoods based on the experiences and food provided in each.

Country music star Martina McBride, The Wallflowers and Gear Daddies — a rock band from Austin, Minn. — are all booked to play on the main stage on Saturday. Headlining the main stage on Sunday are Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, along with Minneapolis-raised Morris Day and the Time.

"Everyone is going to be dancing at 2 p.m. on a Saturday," said O'Reilly, who explained there was an emphasis on Minnesota musicians this year. "It's gonna be awesome."

Here's everything else you need to know headed into this year's Taste of Minnesota:

What you can and can't bring

Small bags, empty water bottles, strollers, wheelchairs, umbrellas and service animals are all fair game. Taste of Minnesota recommends leaving your dog at home if they are not a service animal.

Water bottle filling stations will be placed throughout the event.

Not allowed inside the event are large bags such as backpacks, outside food or drink, lawn chairs, scooters, skateboards, rollerblades or flags. Fireworks and objects that could be used as weapons are not permitted.

Entrances

There are four entrances to the event. The Washington and Hennepin avenue entrance will land you in the Magic Midway neighborhood and closest to the zip line and the family fun area — which includes a puppy party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The 5th Street and Nicollet Mall entrance will get you near the Xcel Energy stage.

Two entrances on 4th Street and Nicollet Mall will get you near the main stage.

Transportation and parking

Metro Transit will provide free passes for the bus and the light rail systems on both days of the event, available for download online.

Southwest Transit is also adding service to Taste of Minnesota this year. You can find the schedule here.

If you decide to drive, your best bet might be to park near Target Field or Target Center and take the free light rail just two stops down to Nicollet Mall, which will put you at the 5th Street and Nicollet Mall entrance.

Other parking options can be found on the City of Minneapolis parking website.

How to get in

No tickets are required to attend the event or enjoy any of the concerts. If you leave in the middle of the day, you can re-enter as you please.



