Avoid birdcicles: Heated birdbaths may tempt birds to bathe when it’s too cold.

A: Good question, and you may be surprised to learn that great horned owls (and most other owl species) don’t build nests at all. Instead, they adopt an old nest built by a hawk or squirrel, or use a broken area in a tree to raise their family. (This has always intrigued me, and I’ve wondered why owls aren’t nest builders, but I’ve never found an answer, even after asking the experts. It seems limiting to have to rely on other species, or windstorm damage to trees, to create nesting sites.) To locate great horned owl nests, check the tree canopy for large structures or in broken trunks, for those characteristic “ears” sticking up. And listen for owls hooting to each other at night to guide the way. Which owls do build nests? In our region, both the snowy owl and short-eared owl pull together vegetation to make a bowl for their eggs on the ground.