Head of Ohio's teacher pension fund retires Sunday, saying fund is strong despite staff vacancies

In May, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he had come into possession of an anonymous 14-page memo and other documents containing ''disturbing allegations'' about the STRS board and was handing them over to authorities. Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost launched an investigation the next day into what he called the fund's ''susceptibility to a hostile takeover by private interests.'' The probe is still ongoing, and lawmakers have since begun considering a proposal to remove elected members from the board.