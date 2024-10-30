In Minnesota, the real “October surprise” will always be the weather.
Brooks: The Great Halloween potential snow accumulation of 2024 is upon us
It may not be the Halloween Blizzard of 1991, but still get ready to layer those Halloween costumes!
We started the week in shorts, crunching through the last of the autumn leaves, basking in temperatures that soared into the 70s. We knew it wouldn’t last. The forecast told us it wouldn’t last. The storm clouds gathering on the horizon told us it wouldn’t last.
It didn’t last. Wednesday’s chilly rains hint at snow in the forecast for Halloween. Forget the Blizzard of ‘91 and start layering your costumes for the Potential Accumulation of ‘24.
At the National Weather Service’s Twin Cities office, meteorologists have tracked this year’s wild weather gyrations, from weirdly snowless winter to soggy spring to stormy summer to a long, warm autumn drought. Whatever the weather, Minnesota seemed to get too much of it or not enough. Now, surprisingly, central Minnesota is looking at the possibility of this year’s first and last October snowfall.
“We’ll have snow mixed in with rain early Thursday morning,” said meteorologist Jacob Beitlich. “But as you go through the morning, there’s going to be a narrow band of heavy snow that’s going to develop.”
Northeast and central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin are most likely to see that heavy snow land on their jack-o’-lantern, Beitlich said. Unlike last Halloween’s snowstorm, the ground should be warm enough to keep the snow from turning the Thursday commute into a complete mess.
“Most folks will have a wet driveway in the morning, but there will be some of us that will see snow that will be heavy at times in the morning,” he said.
By the time any trick-or-treaters hit the streets in the evening, the snow will probably be gone, but it will be a raw, damp and blustery night. Temperatures will drop into the 30s, the winds will pick up and plenty of Minnesotans will take a page from the 1991 playbook and layer those costumes. Pirate costume too drafty? Cut some eyeholes in a blanket — boom, you’re a pirate ghost. Already planning to trick-or-treat as a ghost? Throw a parka over your sheet — now you’re the ghost of an arctic explorer.
Stay warm, my little ghouls and goblins. Happy Halloween!
