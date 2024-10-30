Brooks: The Great Halloween potential snow accumulation of 2024 is upon us

By the time any trick-or-treaters hit the streets in the evening, the snow will probably be gone, but it will be a raw, damp and blustery night. Temperatures will drop into the 30s, the winds will pick up and plenty of Minnesotans will take a page from the 1991 playbook and layer those costumes. Pirate costume too drafty? Cut some eyeholes in a blanket — boom, you’re a pirate ghost. Already planning to trick-or-treat as a ghost? Throw a parka over your sheet — now you’re the ghost of an arctic explorer.