DULUTH — Maggie Montoya broke Kara's Goucher's Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon women's course record Saturday morning, with Goucher watching at the Canal Park finish line.

Montoya, 28, won in 1 hour, 9 minutes, 26 seconds for 13.1 miles, lowering the mark by 20 seconds on an ideal, 55-degree day. Goucher, 44, a two-time Olympian from Duluth, set the record while competing in the 2012 USA Half Marathon Championships on the course along the North Shore. She worked as a finish-line commentator Saturday.

Joel Reichow of St. Paul set a personal best at the distance to win the men's title in 1:02:30, outdueling Afewerki Zeru of Colorado Springs, Colo., second just 10 seconds back in 1:02:40. Habtamu Cheney, 24, of Provo, Utah, was third in 1:03:19.

The winners earn $3,000 from a $25,425 prize money purse.

By coincidence, Montoya and Goucher live in Boulder, Colo., and know each other, well, sort of.

"Kara is super nice and I've seen her a few times, and when I've been out running, and she sees me, she'll always wave. She's always been someone I've looked up to," said Montoya, a Baylor University graduate. "I had no idea what the course record was and I didn't know about it until the finish-line announcers mentioned it."

Montoya, a qualifier for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, ran strong from the start in her Duluth debut and wasn't challenged in the women's race. She had run the Boston Marathon just 61 days earlier. Jaci Smith, 26, of Colorado Springs, was second in 1:11:27 and Allie Schaich, 30, of Seattle third in 1:12:57.

During the week, Goucher had predicted her course record would fall.

Reichow, 29, pulled away from Zeru in the final 3 miles to secure one of his most satisfying road race victories. He lowered his personal record by eight seconds.

"I was pretty confident in my race strategy and I tried to keep the pressure on" running a 4:30 mile near the end, said Reichow, who runs for the Minnesota Distance Elite team and is a sales manager the Fleet Feet Marathon Sports shoe store in Minneapolis. "This ranks pretty high among my accomplishments. This is an iconic race and it was super cool to hear people cheering my name on the course."

Skies were partly cloudy and there was no wind for the runners in the day's first race, which was followed by Grandma's Marathon.