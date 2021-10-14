The Gophers return to play after a weekend off with a game against Nebraska at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota's season has been marked by inconsistent performances; Nebraska has struggled with defeats in close games.
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN2. Radio: 100.3 FM, webstream. Sirius/XM: Ch. 196
Favorite: Nebraska by 4
More on the game
Gophers, Nebraska bring extra emotion to pivotal game
Potts out for season; severity of injury unknown
Huskers continue losing the close ones
The Nebraska view on Saturday's game
Dunlap into transfer portal; Morgan gets engaged
Wideouts hope to boost U's chances