1. Iowa (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)
Win over Penn State gave Hawkeyes 3-0 mark vs. Big Ten East. They start West play with visit from Purdue. Last week: 2
2. Penn State (5-1, 2-1)
Gotta wonder if Nittany Lions beat Iowa if QB Sean Clifford doesn't get hurt. Still, James Franklin needed a better-prepared backup. Last week: 1
3. Ohio State (5-1, 3-0)
Buckeyes, idle this week, are averaging 59 points in their past three games. Last week: 3
4. Michigan (6-0, 3-0)
Wolverines gladly accepted the gift from Huskers QB Adrian Martinez to escape Lincoln with a win. Last week: 4
5. Michigan State (6-0, 3-0)
Spartans visit Indiana and have won 10 of past 12 in the Old Brass Spittoon series. Last week: 5
6. Nebraska (3-4, 1-3)
Beware, Gophers. The Huskers have lost to Oklahoma, Michigan State and Michigan by a combined 13 points. Last week: 6
7. Gophers (3-2, 1-1)
A healthy, productive passing game would help take pressure off RB Bucky Irving. Last week: 8
8. Wisconsin (2-3, 1-2)
Badgers get a visit from Army and its triple-option offense. Last week: 9
9. Purdue (3-2, 1-1)
Huge stretch upcoming for Boilermakers: at Iowa, vs. Wisconsin, at Nebraska. Last week: 10
10. Maryland (4-2, 1-2)
Terps surrendered 117 points in back-to-back losses to Iowa, Ohio State. Last week: 7
11. Indiana (2-3, 0-2)
Hoosiers could play spoiler with consecutive visits from Michigan State, Ohio State. Last week: 12
12. Rutgers (3-3, 0-3)
Scarlet Knights will try to end a three-game skid with trip to Northwestern. Last week: 11
13. Illinois (2-5, 1-3)
Illini couldn't score vs. Wisconsin in the Bielema Bowl. Last week: 13
14. Northwestern (2-3, 0-2)
Visit from Rutgers is the Wildcats' chance for Big Ten breakthrough. Last week: 14