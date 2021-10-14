1. Iowa (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

Win over Penn State gave Hawkeyes 3-0 mark vs. Big Ten East. They start West play with visit from Purdue. Last week: 2

2. Penn State (5-1, 2-1)

Gotta wonder if Nittany Lions beat Iowa if QB Sean Clifford doesn't get hurt. Still, James Franklin needed a better-prepared backup. Last week: 1

3. Ohio State (5-1, 3-0)

Buckeyes, idle this week, are averaging 59 points in their past three games. Last week: 3

4. Michigan (6-0, 3-0)

Wolverines gladly accepted the gift from Huskers QB Adrian Martinez to escape Lincoln with a win. Last week: 4

5. Michigan State (6-0, 3-0)

Spartans visit Indiana and have won 10 of past 12 in the Old Brass Spittoon series. Last week: 5

6. Nebraska (3-4, 1-3)

Beware, Gophers. The Huskers have lost to Oklahoma, Michigan State and Michigan by a combined 13 points. Last week: 6

7. Gophers (3-2, 1-1)

A healthy, productive passing game would help take pressure off RB Bucky Irving. Last week: 8

8. Wisconsin (2-3, 1-2)

Badgers get a visit from Army and its triple-option offense. Last week: 9

9. Purdue (3-2, 1-1)

Huge stretch upcoming for Boilermakers: at Iowa, vs. Wisconsin, at Nebraska. Last week: 10

10. Maryland (4-2, 1-2)

Terps surrendered 117 points in back-to-back losses to Iowa, Ohio State. Last week: 7

11. Indiana (2-3, 0-2)

Hoosiers could play spoiler with consecutive visits from Michigan State, Ohio State. Last week: 12

12. Rutgers (3-3, 0-3)

Scarlet Knights will try to end a three-game skid with trip to Northwestern. Last week: 11

13. Illinois (2-5, 1-3)

Illini couldn't score vs. Wisconsin in the Bielema Bowl. Last week: 13

14. Northwestern (2-3, 0-2)

Visit from Rutgers is the Wildcats' chance for Big Ten breakthrough. Last week: 14