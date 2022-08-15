The University of Minnesota volleyball team will open its 2022 season ranked No. 5 in the nation after the American Volleyball Coaches Association released its preseason poll on Monday.

It's a slight improvement from the end of the 2021 season which saw the Gophers ranked No. 7 in the year-end AVCA poll after reaching the Elite Eight, where they lost in three sets to Wisconsin.

Three Big Ten teams are ranked in the Top 5 to open the season with Nebraska the preseason No. 1 team in the country and Wisconsin at No. 3. The conference had seven teams ranked overall.

The preseason poll means that the Gophers will face No. 1 Nebraska in their regular season finale on Nov. 26 and face No. 2 Texas in their third match of the year on Aug. 31 in Austin. They'll face the No. 3 Badgers on Sept. 25 at Maturi Pavilion and on Oct. 29 in Madison.

Overall the Gophers will face 15 teams ranked in the Top 25 over their 28 match schedule, starting with their season opener vs. No. 16 Baylor in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Aug. 26. The Gophers ended the Bears season last year in a five-set thriller in the Sweet 16.

2022 University of Minnesota volleyball schedule

Nonconference

Aug. 26 vs. No. 16 Baylor (Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge)

Aug. 27 at TCU (Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge)

Aug. 31 at No. 2 Texas

Sept. 4 vs. No. 15 Florida

Sept. 9 vs. No. 19 Oregon (Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge)

Sept. 10 vs. No. 14 Stanford (Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge)

Sept. 15 vs. Pepperdine (Diet Coke Classic)

Sept. 17 vs. Washington State (Diet Coke Classic)

Conference

Sept. 23 at No. 13 Purdue

Sept. 25 vs. No. 3 Wisconsin

Sept. 28 vs. Northwestern

Oct. 1 vs. Iowa

Oct. 7 at Michigan

Oct. 9 at Michigan State

Oct. 12 vs. No. 7 Ohio State

Oct. 15 vs. No. 17 Illinois

Oct. 19 at Iowa

Oct. 22 vs. No. 13 Purdue

Oct. 26 vs. Michigan State

Oct. 29 at No. 3 Wisconsin

Nov. 4 vs. Michigan

Nov. 6 at No. 17 Illinois

Nov. 11 vs. Maryland

Nov. 13 vs. Indiana

Nov. 18 at No. 20 Penn State

Nov. 19 at Rutgers

Nov. 25 at No. 7 Ohio State

Nov. 26 at No. 1 Nebraska