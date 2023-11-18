You wouldn't expect the Gophers men's basketball team to take any opponent lightly coming off a frustrating loss two days earlier against Missouri.

But Ben Johnson's Gophers needed another wakeup call Saturday. USC Upstate led by five points early. It was just a two-point game at halftime, but the Gophers escaped with a 67-53 win in front of 7,347 at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (3-1) saw leading scorer Dawson Garcia held to 14 points, but they were able to bounce back from Thursday's 70-68 loss against the Tigers. They held USC Upstate to 34% shooting in the game, including 2-for-12 from three-point range in the second half.

Garcia had missed his four straight shots in the second half, but he wouldn't let that hurt his confidence. The reigning Big Ten player of the week stopped a late scoring drought with six straight points to seal the victory.

Staring at a near-five-minute stretch with no field goals, Garcia grabbed a loose ball under the basket and muscled in the basket plus the foul near the two-minute mark.

After converting an old-fashioned three-point play, the 6-11 junior followed it up by nailing his first three-pointer for a 64-53 lead.

The hot shooting that allowed the Gophers to lead by 20 points in the second half against Missouri didn't show up at all Saturday. They were 1-for-10 on three-pointers in the first half.

Minnesota's cold stretch from long distance was surprising since the team made a big improvement from last season through three games.

Johnson added a few quality shooters through the transfer portal and his high school recruiting class with Elijah Hawkins, Mike Mitchell Jr., and Cam Christie. Veteran forward Isaiah Ihnen, who recovered from two season-ending knee injuries, ranked second in the Big Ten in three-point accuracy (73%). The Gophers also were fourth in the conference (39.1%) from beyond the arc entering the game.

But the Gophers ended Thursday's game scoreless from the field in the final six minutes. And they missed their first seven threes Saturday to trail USC Upstate 13-8 in the first half.

Relying on jump shots wasn't the answer. So, the Gophers started establishing their inside presence with Garcia and Pharrel Payne, who returned from a foot injury this week.

The Gophers were outscored 36-26 in the paint against Missouri, but they already had a 21-14 advantage inside against USC Upstate at halftime.

The Spartans pulled within a point early in the second half aggressively attacking the rim, but they were outscored 15-6 after Mitchell's three-pointer made it 51-41 with just under 11 minutes remaining.

Mitchell's finding his jumper was a great sign for the Gophers. At one point in the game, the Pepperdine transfer was 3-for-5 from three. The rest of the team was 1-for-11 from deep.

Last week, the Gophers hit 14 three-pointers in a 102-76 win vs. Texas San Antonio, but they have struggled to consistently execute since. Getting quality shots and taking care of the ball down the stretch in games had been their biggest issues.

Late in the second half Saturday, Garcia missed a layup attempt, but Braeden Carrington was fouled after pulling down a critical rebound. Carrington hit two free throws for a 61-52 lead.

USC Upstate nearly upset Vanderbilt earlier this season, but the Gophers held the Spartans to 1-for-10 shooting to finish the game and 29% shooting in the second half.