The Gophers, as expected, were assigned to the Fargo Regional as the top overall seed in the NCAA men's hockey tournament and will play No. 16 seed Canisius in the first round on Thursday. However, they won't be the only Minnesota team traveling up Interstate 94 to the Gateway of the West.

The NCAA selection committee also placed St. Cloud State and Minnesota State Mankato in Fargo, meaning all three Minnesota teams that advanced to the 16-team field will play in one regional. The No. 6 overall seed Huskies met the No. 11 Mavericks at 4 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU) at Scheels Arena. The Gophers will play Canisius at 8 p.m. (ESPN2). Saturday's regional championship will start at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

This isn't the first time the NCAA packed a regional with three Minnesota teams. In 2018, St. Cloud State, Minnesota State and Minnesota Duluth were in a regional in Sioux Falls, along with Air Force. UMD emerged as regional champion on its way to winning the Frozen Four in St. Paul.

While putting three Minnesota teams in one region increases the chances of the state having one Frozen Four team, it also means the state can't advance more than one to the Frozen Four on April 6 and 8 in Tampa, Fla. In 2021, Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota State and St. Cloud State advanced to the Frozen Four, while both the Gophers and Bemidji State played in regional finals.

To reach the Frozen Four for the second consecutive year, the Gophers (26-9-1) first must beat Canisius in the first round. The Golden Griffins (20-18-3) secured their spot Saturday with a 3-0 victory over Holy Cross in the Atlantic Hockey Association tournament final, getting two empty-net goals in the final 1:28. Canisius finished fourth in the AHA regular-season standings. The Golden Griffins started the season 5-11-2 but are 15-7-1 since Jan. 13.

If the Gophers advance to the regional final, they'll be very familiar with their opponent. Minnesota split a January series with St. Cloud State (24-12-3), falling 3-0 in St. Cloud in their only shutout loss of the season before winning 2-1 in overtime the next night in Minneapolis. On Oct. 7 and 8, the Gophers split a home-and-home series with Minnesota State, beating the Mavericks 4-1 in Minneapolis before falling 3-2 in Mankato. Minnesota State has ended the Gophers' season the past two years, beating them 4-0 in the 2021 Loveland (Colo.) Regional final and 5-1 last year in the Frozen Four semifinals in Boston.

Quinnipiac is the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and will play Merrimack in the Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional on Friday. Harvard and Ohio State will meet in the other Bridgeport matchup.

Michigan grabbed the No. 3 overall seed and will play in the Allentown (Pa.) Regional, with a first-round matchup against Colgate on Friday. Host Penn State and Michigan Tech will play in the other Allentown first-round game.

Defending national champion Denver is the No. 4 overall seed and will play in the Manchester (N.H.) Regional, opening against Cornell on Thursday. Boston University faces Western Michigan in the other Manchester opener.

St. Cloud State beat Colorado College 3-0 on Saturday to win the NCHC tournament title and automatic NCAA bid. Minnesota State, last year's national runner-up, made the NCAA field for the fifth consecutive season by edging Northern Michigan 3-2 in overtime in the CCHA final. Down 2-0 with less than three minutes left, the Mavericks got extra-attacker goals from Ondrej Pavel at 17:41 and Christian Fitzgerald at 19:03 to tie it before Zach Krajnik scored 1:08 into overtime to win the game.

Bob Motzko is eager for his team to get back on the ice after Saturday night's 4-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament title game. As regular-season champions, the Gophers received a first-round bye while the other Big Ten teams played best-of-three series. Minnesota has played only two games over the past three weeks.

Minnesota is in the NCAA tournament for the third consecutive year. They beat Nebraska Omaha in the first round of the Loveland (Colo.) Regional in 2021 before falling to Minnesota State in the regional final. Last year, they beat Massachusetts and Western Michigan to win the Worcester (Mass.) Regional and their first Frozen Four trip since 2014. The Gophers lost to Minnesota State in the national semifinals in Boston.