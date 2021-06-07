Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes that Twins closer Alex Colome has rebounded from a disastrous start to this season and now — somehow — has his ERA for the year under 4 after anotherclean inning and save on Tuesday. It's too little, too late but if we're going to rip Colome for how he pitched early on we at least need to acknowledge that he has been much better since mid-June.

3:00: Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson joins the show to provide an update after a 45-31 season-opening loss to Ohio State in which star running back Mohamed Ibrahim was lost for the year with an injury. Where Minnesota goes from here largely will be determined by its running back depth andhow well its defense adjuststo competition not as stiff as that offered by the Buckeyes.

12:00: My least favorite team is my favorite team with Keith Richotte — the last preseason installment before the Vikings season begins finds us talking about three things: Will you be rooting for the Vikings' season to go REALLY bad if they aren't really good? Is Warren Moon the best comparison to Kirk Cousins when it comes to Vikings' all-time QBs? And how much should we be concerned about yet another midstream switch on special teams?

30:00: Huge game for theLynx on Wednesday against Las Vegas with significant WNBA playoff implications.

