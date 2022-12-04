Tap the bookmark to save this article.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Justen Close made a career-high 40 saves to lead the No. 4-ranked Gophers men's hockey team past No. 13 Michigan State 6-3 for a sweep of a two-game series at Munn Ice Arena.

Brock Faber had a goal and two assists to pace the Gophers offense, while six other players had multipoint games. Minnesota, coming off a 5-0 victory on Friday, improved to 13-5-0 overall and 8-2-0 in the Big Ten and opened a five-point lead over Penn State in the conference standings.

The Gophers' Jimmy Snuggerud opened the scoring at 14:02 of the first period, and Minnesota jumped ahead 4-0 after two periods as Bryce Brodzinski, Jason Nelson and Matthew Knies added goals.

The Spartans (11-6-1, 5-4-1) pulled within 4-2 in the third period on goals by Jesse Tucker and Jeremy Davidson before the Gophers put the game away on goals by Mason Nevers and Faber.

Close made 14 saves in the third period. Michigan State goalie Dylan St. Cyr totaled 35 saves for the game.

Minnesota posted its 11th consecutive victory over the Spartans.

The goals by Snuggerud and Knies were the 11th of the season for each. They are tied for the team lead.

For the third straight game, the Gophers were not whistled for a penalty.

The Gophers play host to Wisconsin next Friday and Saturday.