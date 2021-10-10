Junior forward Bryce Brodzinski scored twice in the third period as the No. 4 Gophers rallied to beat Mercyhurst 5-3 on Saturday evening at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Brodzinski tied the score at 3-all on a power play at 3 minutes, 50 seconds of the third. Only 1:14 later Ben Meyers got the eventual game-winner on a wrist shot from the high slot — mere seconds after Gophers goalie Jack LaFontaine robbed the Lakers' Carson Briere.

Briere had an open left side on a rebound, but LaFontaine stopped his shot by quickly stretching out his right leg pad.

Brodzinski completed the scoring at 14:13 of the third with his third goal in two games. He also had a power-play goal in the Gophers' 7-4 win in the season opener.

His second goal of the season on a man advantage came on a one-timer from the left circle on a pass from Blake McLaughlin, deep on the other side.

The Lakers took a 2-0 lead in the opening period. After a penalty on defenseman Jackson Lacombe for kneeing at 50 seconds, Mercyhurst scored on Jonathan Bendorf's power-play goal at 1:41. The night before, the Lakers also had a goal on the man advantage on their one shot on two power plays.

Austin Heidemann, a Maple Grove native, made it 2-0 Mercyhurst at 9:44, with the lone assist going to Dante Sheriff. Those two had the assists on their team's first goal.

Mason Nevers got the Gophers within 2-1 at 17:48 on a power play.

Minnesota tied the score on Jaxon Nelson's goal at 1:46 of the second. But three minutes later, Carson Briere restored Mercyhurst's two-goal lead.

LaFontaine ended with 15 saves for the Gophers, Kyle McClellan had 36 stops for the Lakers.