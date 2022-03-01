Gophers junior Sara Scalia was named second-team All-Big Ten on Tuesday, and Gophers senior Deja Winters was named honorable mention.
Scalia is the Gophers leading scorer, averaging 17.8 points per game heading into Thursday's game against Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament. Scalia has made 101 three pointers and ranks eighth in the conference in scoring. Scalia received All-Big Ten honorable mention honors last season.
Winters, a tough defender, has proven herself in the Big Ten offensively as well, averaging 11.6 points per game. She leads the Gophers in blocks and steals.
