Introduction: The Gophers showed they can run. They showed they can pass. They showed they have a stout defense. Head coach P.J. Fleck shook hands with Jerry Kill not once but twice. It was pretty much everything they could have asked for in an opener, including the convincing 38-0 result against New Mexico State.

7:00: The Star Tribune's Jeff Day goes in-depth on the Gophers volleyball program with host Michael Rand. It's a powerhouse program from the standpoint of both on-court success and increasing fan interest. But is there another level? That's the big question in 2022 and beyond.

29:00: The Twins are just one game out of the AL Central lead heading into a critical stretch of their schedule.

