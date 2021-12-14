Anthony Smith, Shippensburg (Pa.) Area / DL / 6-5, 280 / 4 stars
Came on strong as a junior with 14 tackles for loss, six sacks. Led team to 11-1 record this year. Other notable offers: Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn
Trey Bixby, Eden Prairie / DL / 6-5, 255 / 4 stars
Transfer from Cleveland power St. Edward was limited to six games this season because of an ankle injury. Other notable offers: Penn State, Michigan State, Cincinnati
Zach Evans, Rockwall-Heath (Rockwall, Texas) / RB / 5-9, 200 / 3 stars
Highly productive back rushed for 1,957 yards and 26 TDs in 2021, and 3,971 yards and 47 TDs in his career. Other notable offers: Nevada, Iowa, Houston
Hayden Schwartz, The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) / DL / 6-4, 244 / 3 stars
His father, Bryan, played linebacker for five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Other notable offers: Nebraska (decommit), Missouri, Michigan
Cade McConnell, Choctaw, Okla. / OL / 6-5, 300 / 3 stars
Versatile lineman was limited to two games this season because of a knee injury. Other notable offers: TCU (decommit), Texas Tech, Vanderbilt
Ike White, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) / WR / 5-11, 185 / 3 stars
Philadelphia native has impressed with speed, athleticism. Other notable offers: Virginia Tech, Boston College, Cincinnati
Jacob Knuth, Harrisburg, S.D. / QB / 6-4, 207 / 3 stars
Passed for 2,401 yards, rushed for 507 and accounted for 41 TDs this season for big-school state champs. Took a weekend visit to Kansas State but still is expected to sign with Gophers. Other notable offers: Kansas State, Iowa
Aidan Gousby, Lehigh (Lehigh Acres, Fla.) / Ath. / 6-2, 185 / 3 stars
Track standout projects to be a cornerback with Gophers. Other notable offers: Illinois, Purdue, Wisconsin
Kristen Hoskins, Alexandria, Minn. / WR / 5-9, 160 / 3 stars
Highly productive as a senior with 83 receptions for 1,185 yards and 15 TDs. Other notable offers: Iowa State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa
Rhyland Kelly, Clearwater (Fla.) International Acad. / CB / 6-2, 185 / 3 stars
Winnipeg, Manitoba native has been compared to former Gophers CB Benjamin St-Juste. Other notable offers: Northern Illinois (decommit), Purdue, Kansas State
Tariq Watson, Helen Cox (Harvey, La.) / CB / 5-10, 165 / 3 stars
Made 65 tackles, intercepted three passes and had four pass breakups in 2021. Other notable offers: Virginia, Purdue
Ashton Beers, Slinger, Wis. / OL / 6-5, 295 / 3 stars
Originally committed to North Dakota State. Also had five Ivy League offers. Other notable offers: NDSU (decommit), Central Michigan
Joey Gerlach, Woodbury / LB / 6-3, 195 / 3 stars
Made 76 tackles, broke up 11 passes for Royals in 2021. Other notable offers: South Dakota State (decommit)
Coleman Bryson, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Rabun Gap, Ga.) / S / 6-2, 190 / 3 stars
Had 13 pass breakups, 92 tackles and 16 tackles for loss in 2021. Other notable offers: Liberty, Air Force, Indiana
Jack Pyburn, The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) / DE / 6-3, 255 / 3 stars
Edge rusher amassed 32 tackles for loss, 14 sacks in 2021. Also a standout wrestler. Other notable offers: West Virginia, Louisville, Vanderbilt
Tony Nelson, Tracy, Minn./ OT/ 6-6, 265/ 3 stars
Long-term prospect has a big frame and should improve with experience. Other notable offers: Central Michigan, South Dakota, Dartmouth
Nathan Jones, Brock, Texas/ TE / 6-5, 240 / 3 stars
Has 777 receiving yards and 15 TDs entering Class 3A Division I state title game. Other notable offers: Abilene Christian (decommit), Texas-San Antonio
Maverick Baranowski, Spruce Creek (Port Orange, Fla.) / LB / 6-3, 210 / 3 stars
Collected 100 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2021. Other notable offers: Air Force (decommit), Army, Tulsa
Spencer Alvarez, Columbia Heights / OT / 6-7, 255 / 3 stars
Played tight end in high school but projects as an offensive tackle. Other notable offers: Minnesota State Mankato
Transfer
Ryan Stapp, Abilene Christian / CB / 5-10, 170
Highly sought-after transfer from College Station, Texas, had offers from Nebraska, Louisville, Mississippi State, Northwestern and Washington State. He had 44 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one interception and 10 pass breakups in 2021.