Anthony Smith, Shippensburg (Pa.) Area / DL / 6-5, 280 / 4 stars

Came on strong as a junior with 14 tackles for loss, six sacks. Led team to 11-1 record this year. Other notable offers: Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn

Trey Bixby, Eden Prairie / DL / 6-5, 255 / 4 stars

Transfer from Cleveland power St. Edward was limited to six games this season because of an ankle injury. Other notable offers: Penn State, Michigan State, Cincinnati

Zach Evans, Rockwall-Heath (Rockwall, Texas) / RB / 5-9, 200 / 3 stars

Highly productive back rushed for 1,957 yards and 26 TDs in 2021, and 3,971 yards and 47 TDs in his career. Other notable offers: Nevada, Iowa, Houston

Hayden Schwartz, The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) / DL / 6-4, 244 / 3 stars

His father, Bryan, played linebacker for five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Other notable offers: Nebraska (decommit), Missouri, Michigan

Cade McConnell, Choctaw, Okla. / OL / 6-5, 300 / 3 stars

Versatile lineman was limited to two games this season because of a knee injury. Other notable offers: TCU (decommit), Texas Tech, Vanderbilt

Ike White, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) / WR / 5-11, 185 / 3 stars

Philadelphia native has impressed with speed, athleticism. Other notable offers: Virginia Tech, Boston College, Cincinnati

Jacob Knuth, Harrisburg, S.D. / QB / 6-4, 207 / 3 stars

Passed for 2,401 yards, rushed for 507 and accounted for 41 TDs this season for big-school state champs. Took a weekend visit to Kansas State but still is expected to sign with Gophers. Other notable offers: Kansas State, Iowa

Aidan Gousby, Lehigh (Lehigh Acres, Fla.) / Ath. / 6-2, 185 / 3 stars

Track standout projects to be a cornerback with Gophers. Other notable offers: Illinois, Purdue, Wisconsin

Kristen Hoskins, Alexandria, Minn. / WR / 5-9, 160 / 3 stars

Highly productive as a senior with 83 receptions for 1,185 yards and 15 TDs. Other notable offers: Iowa State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa

Rhyland Kelly, Clearwater (Fla.) International Acad. / CB / 6-2, 185 / 3 stars

Winnipeg, Manitoba native has been compared to former Gophers CB Benjamin St-Juste. Other notable offers: Northern Illinois (decommit), Purdue, Kansas State

Tariq Watson, Helen Cox (Harvey, La.) / CB / 5-10, 165 / 3 stars

Made 65 tackles, intercepted three passes and had four pass breakups in 2021. Other notable offers: Virginia, Purdue

Ashton Beers, Slinger, Wis. / OL / 6-5, 295 / 3 stars

Originally committed to North Dakota State. Also had five Ivy League offers. Other notable offers: NDSU (decommit), Central Michigan

Joey Gerlach, Woodbury / LB / 6-3, 195 / 3 stars

Made 76 tackles, broke up 11 passes for Royals in 2021. Other notable offers: South Dakota State (decommit)

Coleman Bryson, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Rabun Gap, Ga.) / S / 6-2, 190 / 3 stars

Had 13 pass breakups, 92 tackles and 16 tackles for loss in 2021. Other notable offers: Liberty, Air Force, Indiana

Jack Pyburn, The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) / DE / 6-3, 255 / 3 stars

Edge rusher amassed 32 tackles for loss, 14 sacks in 2021. Also a standout wrestler. Other notable offers: West Virginia, Louisville, Vanderbilt

Tony Nelson, Tracy, Minn./ OT/ 6-6, 265/ 3 stars

Long-term prospect has a big frame and should improve with experience. Other notable offers: Central Michigan, South Dakota, Dartmouth

Nathan Jones, Brock, Texas/ TE / 6-5, 240 / 3 stars

Has 777 receiving yards and 15 TDs entering Class 3A Division I state title game. Other notable offers: Abilene Christian (decommit), Texas-San Antonio

Maverick Baranowski, Spruce Creek (Port Orange, Fla.) / LB / 6-3, 210 / 3 stars

Collected 100 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2021. Other notable offers: Air Force (decommit), Army, Tulsa

Spencer Alvarez, Columbia Heights / OT / 6-7, 255 / 3 stars

Played tight end in high school but projects as an offensive tackle. Other notable offers: Minnesota State Mankato

Transfer

Ryan Stapp, Abilene Christian / CB / 5-10, 170

Highly sought-after transfer from College Station, Texas, had offers from Nebraska, Louisville, Mississippi State, Northwestern and Washington State. He had 44 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one interception and 10 pass breakups in 2021.