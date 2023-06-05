Sam Macy, an edge rusher from Chanhassen High School, announced Monday on Twitter that he has committed to be part of the Gophers football program's 2024 recruiting class.

Macy, 6-4 and 220 pounds, is a three-star recruit and the ninth-ranked player in Minnesota and the 67th-ranked edge rusher nationally in the 2024 class by recruiting-focused website 247Sports.com.

He attended a Gophers camp on Sunday, received a scholarship offer on Monday and quickly committed. Macy also had offers from Air Force, Army, Navy, North Dakota and South Dakota. In eight games in 2022, Macy had 44 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks.

Macy is the 15th player pledged to the Gophers' 2024 recruiting class. His commitment gives coach P.J. Fleck's program seven of the top nine Minnesota prep players in the class, according to 247Sports. The Gophers also have offered scholarships to Rogers edge rusher Wyatt Gilmore, the No. 1-ranked player in Minnesota, and Irondale offensive tackle Emerson Mandell, the state's No. 3-ranked player.

With Macy's commitment, the Gophers' 2024 class as of Monday afternoon ranked 13th nationally and fourth among Big Ten teams in the 247Sports composite rankings of major recruiting services.