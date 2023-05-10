Julian Johnson, a 6-4, 210-pound tight end from Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora, Ill., announced Tuesday night on Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers football program for the 2024 recruiting class.

Johnson is the 27th-ranked athlete in Illinois and the 110th-ranked athlete nationally by recruiting-focused website 247Sports.com but projects as a tight end for the Gophers. He has 18 other FBS scholarship offers, including from Purdue, Missouri, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Boston College and Iowa since April 14. Johnson made an unofficial visit to the Gophers on April 8 and received an offer from Minnesota that day.

Johnson, a three-star recruit as judged by 247Sports, becomes the 12th player and first tight end in the Gophers' 2024 recruiting class. Coach's P.J. Fleck's class is ranked 16th nationally and fifth among Big Ten teams in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services, a rankings system that updates as teams receive commitments.