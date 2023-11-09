The Gophers' Dragan Kesich on Thursday was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the top place-kicker in college football.

Kesich, a junior from Oak Creek, Wis., has converted 18 of 21 field-goal attempts this season, including a 47-yarder as time expired to give the Gophers a 13-10 win over Nebraska in the season opener. Kesich's 2.00 field goals per game leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally, while his 85.7% success rate is third in the conference and 30th nationally.

Kesich also handles the Gophers' kickoff duties, and 38 of his 45 kicks have gone for touchbacks. His touchback percentage of 84.44 ranks fifth among FBS teams, while his 64.64 yards per kickoff are third in the nation.

Semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, sports information directors, media members, former Groza finalists and current NFL kickers to select the three finalists. Finalists will be named Nov. 28, and the winner will be announced Dec. 8.