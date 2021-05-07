Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season with a raise, pending approval at next week's Board of Regents meetings.

According to regents documents released Friday, Rossi's new contract will pay him $650,000 this season (up from $625,000 under the terms of his previous deal) and $650,000 again in 2022.

His salary is fully guaranteed, and he would owe the university $125,000 if he leaves before the end of the deal.

The Gophers are 17-7 since Rossi took over as defensive coordinator during the 2018 season. A defense led by several current NFL players — Antoine Winfield Jr., Kamal Martin, Carter Coughlin and Chris Williamson — helped propel Minnesota to an 11-2 season in 2019.

With those standouts gone, the Gophers fell to 3-4 last season, as the defense took a notable step back. Heading into last week's spring game, Rossi said, "We have a crack on the shoulder in terms of like, 'Hey, we know that it wasn't where it needed to be.' It's motivation to work hard and change that.''

The regents documents note that Rossi's salary ranks 12th among the 13 Big Ten defensive coordinators whose salaries are public. Gophers offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. also is under contract to make $650,000 this year.