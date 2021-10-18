Gophers running back Cam Wiley announced Monday that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Wiley, a sophomore from Las Vegas, did not have a carry Saturday with the Gophers having lost their top two running backs (Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts) to season-ending injuries.

Thank you for everything Minnesota 💛 pic.twitter.com/pahJy2uvRd — Cameron Wiley (@camwiley1) October 18, 2021

The Gophers relied on Bryce Williams (17 carries, 127 yards), "Bucky" Irving (seven for 28), Ky Thomas (seven for 23) in their victory over Nebraska.

Wiley has six carries for four yards on the season and hasn't had a rushing attempt since the Sept. 11 game against Miami (Ohio).