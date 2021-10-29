The Gophers have games with Northwestern on Saturday and Illinois next weekend that, if they win both, would set up a huge Big Ten battle at ninth-ranked Iowa on Nov. 13. Winning the next two games would give the Gophers five victories in a row going into the game against the Hawkeyes, who were upset by Purdue two weeks ago. But given that Northwestern has improved over its early-season performances and Illinois shocked Penn State last weekend, it would be unwise to minimize the games leading up to a potential Iowa showdown.

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

TV: BTN, Radio: 100.3 FM, webstream. Sirius/XM: Ch. 195

Line: Gophers by 7 1/2. Over/under: 43 1/2

Play-by-play and in-game boxscore

Randy Johnson's preview and prediction (Coming later)

RJ's Big Ten power ranking

College football scoreboard

Point spreads, money lines, over/under

Weather forecast

Star Tribune on Twitter: Randy Johnson | La Velle E. Neal III

Big Ten standings

Rosters: Gophers | Northwestern

Schedules, results: Gophers | Northwestern

Team stats: Gophers | Northwestern

More on the game

Maple Grove's Hull leads Northwestern into Gophers' match-up

Gophers need to bring their own juice to Northwestern

Why did Fleck pump breaks before halftime vs. Maryland?

Fleck stockpiling two-point plays in case of overtime

Football basics keep Minnesota moving forward

Star Tribune Gophers page