1. Ohio State (6-1, 4-0)
After thrashing Indiana 54-7, Buckeyes await visit from Penn State in a matchup that lost some luster after Nittany Lions lost to Illinois. Last week: 1
2. Michigan (7-0, 4-0)
Huge intrastate showdown in East Lansing, where Wolverines have beaten Michigan State in past two visits. Last week: 3
3. Michigan State (7-0, 4-0)
Spartans RB Kenneth Walker III leads the Big Ten in rushing (142.4 yards per game) and faces a Michigan defense that allows a conference-low 14.3 points per game. Last week: 4
4. Iowa (6-1, 3-1)
Hawkeyes could bolster their West hopes and deal Wisconsin a huge blow if they can win in Madison. Last week: 5
5. Penn State (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten)
Loss to Illinois likely is fatal for PSU's East Division hopes – unless they can sweep Buckeyes, Wolverines and Spartans. Last week: 2
6. Gophers (5-2, 3-1)
Minnesota's offense might not be flashy, but it was effective again in rout of Maryland. Last week: 6
7. Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2)
Dominant win over Purdue put Badgers back in West race. Pivotal game vs. Iowa comes Saturday. Last week: 8
8. Purdue (4-3, 2-2)
Win at Nebraska is a must for Boilermakers, who play MSU, OSU the following two weeks. Last week: 7
9. Nebraska (3-5, 1-4)
With games against Purdue, Wisconsin and Iowa, Huskers can play West spoiler. Last week: 10
10. Maryland (4-3, 1-3)
Terps will try to end three-game skid in visit from Indiana. Last week: 9
11. Illinois (3-5, 2-3)
Go figure: Bret Bielema's comments on roster's talent cause stir, then Illini upset Penn State. Last week: 13
12. Northwestern (3-4, 1-3)
Wildcats are averaging 33.5 points allowed in Big Ten play, which ranks 13th in the league. Last week: 11
13. Indiana (2-5, 0-4)
The Hoosiers, No. 17 in the AP preseason poll, have only one win vs. FBS teams this year. Last week: 12
14. Rutgers (3-4, 0-4)
Scarlet Knights carry four-game skid into contest at Illinois. Last week: 14