Twins general manager Thad Levine joins the podcast to talk about the team's offseason moves (which included his son giving him the "stink eye" because of a slow start to free agency), their transition into being a team that can win with pitching and defense plus an update on what 2021 has in store for injured 2017 No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis.

La Velle E. Neal III then joins for a deeper look at a Twins pitcher who could hold the key to the season: Jose Berrios.

Also: The Vikings released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday in a widely expected move. What's still unclear, though: Why didn't the Vikings use him more, particularly in the red zone?

