This is the time of year when people get distracted by watching 12-year-old kids play baseball on TV.

Gavin Weir, a left-handed pitcher for the Sioux Falls team in the Little League World Series, gave them reason to keep watching. Weir pitched his second no-hitter of the World Series on Wednesday afternoon as Sioux Falls defeated Torrance, Cal., 1-0.

If Sioux Falls wins on Saturday, it will play for the title on Sunday afternoon. Because of COVID, the Little League World Series is a United States-only tournament this year, with 16 teams from around the country.

Weir, who bears a resemblance in his pitching motion to Boston Red Sox lefty Chris Sale, has been almost unhittable in the Little League postseason. Literally. In addition to the two no-hitters in North Williamsport, Pa., Weir threw two more in the regional playoffs.

The rest of the numbers are even crazier:

Weir has pitched 43 2⁄ 3 innings in eight Little League postseason games. He hasn't given up a run.

He's given up one hit.

He's faced 132 batters and struck out 114 of them — an 86.4% strikeout rate.

By comparison, the highest strikeout rate in MLB this season is 34.4%, as this article by the Sporting News points out.

Weir struck out 14 batters in the victory over the California team. Torrance coach Jason Chavez said afterward, "They were upset they couldn't hit off of him, because they are used to hitting."

Here's the bad part: You won't be able to see Weir pitch, even if his team plays for the title. That's because he threw 83 pitches in Wednesday's game, and Little League rules require four days of rest before he can pitch again.

Right now, there's a 50% chance of thunderstorms at the tournament site on Sunday. So it's a good time to be rooting for a rain out, right?

If that doesn't happen, Weir also is pretty good with the bat.

Read more about Weir and the Little League World Series in this story from Brett R. Crossley of Southern California News Group and in this story by Adam Hensley of the Sioux Falls Argus-Leader.