A fuel spill overnight has a short portion of northbound Hwy. 169 closed in St. Louis Park.

The northbound lanes are closed at Minnetonka Boulevard and motorists are being diverted off the highway at Minnetonka Boulevard, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

MnDOT traffic cameras appeared to show drivers exiting at Minnetonka Boulevard, then using the ramp from Minnetonka Boulevard to get back onto northbound Hwy. 169.

It was not clear when the spill would be cleaned up and the lanes reopened.