Editorial Board: Will U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites be an end or just a beginning?

Israel’s initial success in the escalating conflict came from its clear military superiority, made possible in large part by U.S. weapons and economic support. But Israel did not have the one weapon and delivery system it claimed it needed to finish the job: the GBU-57, or Massive Ordnance Penetrator, a 30,000 pound “bunker-busting” bomb capable of piercing Iran’s mountain-fortified Fordo nuclear site. Israel also does not have a B-2 bomber necessary to deliver such extraordinary ordnance. So the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pressured in part by his extreme right-wing coalition needed to keep him in power (let alone out of prison from multiple corruption charges), determined that Iran was so close to deployment that it had to take action — an assessment repeatedly made by Netanyahu for more than a decade and one that was not recently shared by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard — an intelligence conclusion contradicted by Trump, who appointed her to that position.