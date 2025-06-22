Editorial Board: Will U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites be an end or just a beginning?

Opinion editor’s note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Minnesota Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.
The United States has entered the war between Iran and Israel. On Saturday, President Donald Trump ordered U.S. warplanes to drop bombs on three sites, an effort that Trump — during a brief address to the nation — said had “completely obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capacity in those places. The address was blustery and short on specifics, like a professional athlete’s after a victory. The extent of success will require confirmation on the ground.
The action, for which authorization from Congress was not sought, also raises questions of constitutionality.
As always, we stand behind the men and women wearing this country’s uniform, as well as those fighting for our ally Israel.
But there are no guarantees on the scale and scope, let alone the outcome, of the conflict.
Despite its weakened state, including the degradation or destruction of Iran-backed groups like Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, Iran still has extraordinary capacity to inflict chaos and casualties in direct conflict with U.S. forces as well as asymmetrically through attacks on American interests and individuals throughout the world.
Statecraft is always preferable to warcraft. And to its credit, the Trump administration was engaged in negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program. While the dialogue had not yet been successful, it had not outright failed. In fact, despite Iranian intransigence and Israel’s aerial success in gaining de facto control over Iran’s skies, a diplomatic off-ramp still existed. But that may now be blocked as the theocracy engages in what it may now consider an existential battle with Israel, if not the U.S., especially after Trump recently called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” and made a direct threat to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khameni, writing on social media that “we know exactly where he is” but that “we are not going to take him out (kill!), at least for now.”