French Open: Swiatek and Sabalenka reach fourth round without dropping a set

PARIS — Defending women's champion Iga Swiatek joined No.1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round of the French Open on Friday and neither player has dropped a set so far.
Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam winner who has only once reached the semifinals at the French Open, beat Olga Danilovic 6-2, 6-3 on Court Philippe-Chatrier, where Friday's hot weather contrasted with previous days.
''The ball flies much faster,'' Sabalenka said. ''The bounces are much higher.''
Swiatek, who has won four of her five major titles at Roland-Garros, defeated Jaqueline Cristian 6-2, 7-5 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen to extend her French Open winning streak to 23 matches. But a second set lasting 1 hour, 16 minutes tested the 23-year-old Polish player, who yelled in relief after winning on her second match point.
''She used her chances and just went for it,'' said Swiatek, who enjoyed temperatures which reached 29 degrees Celsius (84 Fahrenheit). ''For sure I don't mind. On clay it gives the balls the extra bounce.''
Sabalenka and Swiatek, who had 20 winners and 21 unforced errors in her win, have been in contrasting form.
The 27-year-old Sabalenka has reached six singles finals this year, the most for a woman entering Roland Garros since Serena Williams in 2013.
But Swiatek is looking to reach her first final anywhere since winning her third straight French Open title, and fourth overall, here last year.