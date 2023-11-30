Former Twins reliever Emilio Pagán has agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with Cincinnati.

The 32-year-old righthander had a rebound season with the Twins in 2023, posting a 2.99 ERA with 65 strikeouts in 70 innings.

Pagán made his major league debut with Seattle, and has also pitched for Oakland, Tampa Bay and San Diego.

The agreement was reported by MLB.com.