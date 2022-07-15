Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Former Gophers pitcher Max Meyer will likely make his major league debut Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Miami Marlins posted a video on their Twitter account late Thursday announcing the Woodbury native's call-up.

Meyer, 23, was 3-4 with a 3.72 ERA in 12 starts at Class AAA Jacksonville. He had struck out 65 batters in 58 innings and opponents were batting just .188 against him.

Meyer is considered the Marlins' No. 2 prospect.

Aurora's semifinal match changed

Sunday's USL W League semifinal playoff match between Minnesota Aurora and McLean Soccer has been moved to 3 p.m. due to a scheduling conflict at TCO Stadium in Eagan. The game was originally scheduled for 5 p.m.

Aurora defeated Indy Eleven 2-1 Wednesday to advance to the semifinal match.

Aurora, competing in its inaugural season, has an unbeaten record of 12-0-1.