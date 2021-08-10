Shari Ballard, a former top executive at Richfield-based retailer Best Buy Co., has been named the new chief executive of the Minnesota United FC Major League Soccer team, the franchise announced Tuesday.

Chris Wright, the team's current CEO, is stepping down at the conclusion of the season.

Ballard spent 26 years at Best Buy and retired from the company in 2019. Her last position with the company was president of multichannel retail, where she was responsible for the company's U.S. stores, e-commerce, Best Buy Mexico and the company's real estate strategy.

Speaking Tuesday at Allianz Field — the team's 19,400-seat, $250 million home stadium in St. Paul — Ballard said she was drawn to the organization's values, winning atmosphere and its commitment to diversity and youth sports. She said she'll spend the next several weeks meeting staff and team personnel, as well as understanding the organization's sponsorship and brand partnership revenue models and opportunities.

Minnesota United managing partner Bill McGuire said Tuesday the team's ownership wanted to find someone from the Twin Cities to lead the Loons organization. Ballard currently serves on the boards at Ecolab Inc., PetSmart and Allina Health. She's also a member of the board of trustees for the University of Minnesota Foundation.

Minnesota United is currently valued at $520 million, making it the 15th-most valuable franchise in Major League Soccer, according to sports data firm Sportico. The team's revenue dropped 61% to $16 million in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sportico reported, compared with $41 million in revenue in 2019.

The Loons are playing in its fifth season in MLS. The team had a total attendance of 335,291 fans at Allianz Field in 2019, the year the stadium first opened, equating to an average of being over capacity for each home game. The new stadium helped Minnesota United grow its corporate partnership base to 74 companies.