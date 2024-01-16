Introduction: Host Michael Rand asks two questions at the start of the show. First: What in the world happened to the Eagles this season? Second: What do the eight remaining quarterbacks in the NFL playoffs tell us about the path the Vikings should (or shouldn't) take this offseason?

9:00: Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a look at the Wolves, who seem to have steadied themselves after a post-Christmas lull. They still have the best record in the Western Conference and now get an easy schedule. But should they be targeting players before the early February trade deadline?

33:00: A rough game for the Gophers men's basketball team and a milestone for Marc-Andre Fleury.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports